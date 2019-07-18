Judith "Judy" Louise Sapp, age 72, entered Heaven's gates on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Hickory Grove Methodist Church with burial at Mt. Horeb Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Judy was born on Jan. 4, 1947, in Montgomery, Ala. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

She dedicated her life to Jesus, her husband Jimmy, her children and her family.

She enjoyed cooking, fishing and loved gospel music. Judy touched the lives of all who knew her and was an inspiration to everyone. She was a member of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Sapp, of Pinetta; two daughters, Debbie Thomas (Kenny) and Dana Goolsby, both of Wetumpka, Ala.; one brother, John Paul Thornton (Brenda), of Montgomery, Ala.; two sisters, Peggy Jinright, of Wetumpka; and Mary Johnson, of Prattville, Ala.; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Bonita Sellars; her parents, John and Dorothy Thornton; and her mother and father-in-law, Durward and Florence Sapp.

Donations may be made to Gideons International P.O. Box 709 Madison, Fla. 32340 or Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, Fla. 32308.

T.J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, in Madison, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences at www.beggsfuneral.com.