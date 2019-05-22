Joyce Morris Primm passed in the early morning of Friday, May 10, 2019, in Madison, Fla. She was born in Monroe County, Ala., to Walter Shannon and Callie Hawtense Morris on March 29, 1931.

On Feb. 5, 1952, Joyce married Mack Primm and later, the family moved to Madison, Fla. in 1958. After a stint as a stay-at-home mom, she became a bookkeeper with Tri-County Electric Cooperative, retiring after 32 years.

Joyce was an active member of First United Methodist Church, serving in the Audrey Newman Circle. She was a member of the Madison Garden Club and the Woman's Club, serving as a longtime treasurer. She enjoyed playing bridge and canasta with her many friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Margie Goulsby; and her husband of 52 years, Mack Primm.

Joyce is survived by her three sons: Mack, Bill (Peggy) and John; and one daughter, Shannon, of Athens, Ga. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer, of Seattle, Wa.; Sarah and Zet, of Tallahassee, Fla.; and Will (Brittany), of Madison; and great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Bentley, Kent and Lowen Grace.

The family would like to thank all those who reached out to help make this time of mourning an easier time.