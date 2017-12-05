Joyce Arnold Keene, 84, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 at Madison County Memorial Hospital in Madison. She was the daughter of the late James F. Arnold and Cathryn Hiers Arnold.

Keene was born in Madison County and had been employed as a Banker’s Assistant in Madison for many years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Madison, where she was very active in the United Methodist women’s ministry of the church. She enjoyed cooking and spending much time in the kitchen, she also enjoyed playing bridge. She especially loved spending time with her family and her friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Keene; brother, Jimmy Arnold; and one sister, Avalene Wade.

She is survived by one daughter, Teresa (Bruce) Howell of Adel, Ga.; three sisters: Geraldine Killingsworth and Jean Hart (Billy), both of Madison, and June Champy (Harry) of SC; one grandson, Christopher Howell (Crystal); one granddaughter, Whitney Howell (Fiancé Will Willis); and one great-granddaughter, Bella Howell, all of Adel, Ga.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Madison. Beggs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.