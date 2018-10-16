Joshua Wayne Odom, 31, of Lee, joined his late mother, Carol Ellen Odom Phillips, in Heaven after a tragic drowning accident on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

He received a degree in horticulture and was a welder for the last 10 years. Josh was employed by Global Thermal Solutions. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, riding horses and being in the outdoors.

Josh is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ellen Odom Phillips. He is survived by his siblings: Bethany Phillips, Michelle Perrault, Ethan Phillips and Robbie Phillips; his aunt, Belinda Odom; his nieces: Nevaeh and Charlotte; and his nephews: Carter and Benton, who he loved so much.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m., at Corinth Cemetery, in Lee. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.