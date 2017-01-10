Joshua Steve Kinsey, age 35, of Greenville, Fl., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He was born in Tallahassee, Fl., on May 31, 1981 to Johnny Edward Kinsey and Jacquelyn Knight Kinsey.

He worked as a machinist at Klausner in Live Oak, Fl.

Josh was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William Steve Kinsey; paternal grandmother, Odessa Kinsey Williams; and maternal grandmother, Joan Arlene Knight.

He is survived by his parents, Johnny and Jacquelyn Kinsey of Greenville, Fl.; his wife, Amber; children; Jasper, Gracie, Liberty, Kassidy, Khloe, Jacob, Paisley, and Sadie; four brothers: Johnny Kinsey Jr. (Dusti) of Jacksonville, Fl., Jason Kinsey (Shannon) of Greenville, Fl., Jeremy Kinsey (Heather) of Greenville, Fl., and Justin Kinsey (Nicole) of Greenville, Fl.; his grandfather, CB Knight (Cora); and 16 nephews, nieces, numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at New Testament Christian Center with Bro. Pat Doyle officiating. Interment was held at San Pedro Baptist Church Cemetery in Madison, Fl. Family received friends prior to the service starting at 2 p.m. at New Testament Christian Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Testament Christian Center, 2558 East US Hwy 90, Madison, Fl. 32340, (850-973-8547) In Memory of Joshua Kinsey.

All arrangements were under the care of Joe P. Burns Funeral Home in Madison. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.