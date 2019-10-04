Joseph Tedder

Mr. Joseph "Joe" Tedder, 54, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Old Town, Fla. Joe was born Aug. 5, 1965, in Perry, Fla. to Robert Paul Tedder Sr. and Ms. Patsy King Tedder.

Joe was a God-fearing man who loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed cooking for family gatherings. He loved to hunt deer and turkeys in the red clay of Georgia and was very good at both. He was a mentor and role model to his nieces and nephews. He was a construction worker who traveled the world working as a pipe fitter. His favorite places to be were Maine, Canada, Colorado and being at the Suwannee River.

Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents John Herman and Henri Etta Tedder, and Leonce and Mitchell King.

He is survived by his mother, Patsy King Tedder; his father, Robert Tedder Sr.; two brothers: Adam Tedder (Laine) and Robbie Tedder; sisters: Veda Selina Tedder Farmer (Randy) and Angie Tedder Barr (Bill Maxwell); as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11:30 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Chuck Carlton officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Burns Funeral Home of Perry. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

