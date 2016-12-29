On Christmas Day of 2016, Joseph O’Neal McLeod passed away unexpectedly in his home in Madison, Fl., at the age of 61.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1955 to the late Dewey and Mildred McLeod in Daytona Beach, Fl. He was raised there and graduated from Mainland High School.

Neal is the father of two daughters, Jessica McLeod Capone and Jennifer Mae McLeod, both of Valdosta, Ga. The two girls gave Neal a sum of seven grandchildren.

Neal is known for his outlandish personality and his love for his family and drag racing. He was a delight to be around and an amazing storyteller of his unforgettable memories. His untimely death weighs heavy in the hearts of his family and friends, but despite his lack of physical presence, he will never be forgotten and will forever “rock on” in our hearts.

A viewing was held on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison, Fl. The funeral service will take place on Friday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Beggs Funeral Home. The family asks that any donations be sent to Beggs Funeral Home at 235 NW Orange Ave, Madison, Fl. 32340.