A tribute to my father: By Nancy M. Taylor

Joseph O. McClung, Sr. (Joe) was born Nov. 25, 1932 to Otis L. and Pearl McClung. He was "promoted to Glory" Tuesday, June 19, in the early hours of the morning. His wife of 62 years, Jane and several family members were in the home with him when he made that trip.

McClung answered God's call to the ministry and was ordained at Mabel White Baptist Church in Macon, Ga. in 1953. Over the next 40 years, he pastored churches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Dakota.

He received his education from Furman University, SC. Truett McConnell College, Cleveland, Ga. and Mercer University, Macon, Ga. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Troy State University while stationed with the Army at Fort Rucker in Alabama. He also received a master's degree from Troy State. McClung seldom served churches large enough to provide an income sufficient to support his family. For this reason, he spent many years as a school teacher (including at the old Greenville High School). At other times, he worked as a manager or night auditor for various motels.

He had two favorite bible passages. The first was Romans 12:1-2, "I beseech you therefore brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God." (NKJV) The second is tremendously familiar to many people – John 3:16, "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believed in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." (NKJV)

In addition to his wife, survivors of McClung include his children: Joseph, Jr. "Jody," Nancy McClung Taylor (Phillip), John, all of Madison; and Aley McClung Minton (Scott), of Port Huron, Mi.; ten grandchildren: Melinda Haineault (Steven), Lauren Davis (AJ), Lindsay Hawsey (Chase), Hayden McClung, Sara Taylor, Erin Taylor, Ty Minton, Emma McClung, Mason McClung and Wyatt Minton. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.

McClung was preceded in death by his parents: Otis L. and Ina Pearl McClung and his sister, Anna McClung Fouts.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Consolidated Christian Ministries, in Madison; Midway Baptist Church (in Lee), Big Bend Hospice, or the Fisher House in Gainesville (a place for the families of veterans to stay while their loved one is hospitalized).

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 22, at Midway Baptist Church, 338 SE Midway Church Rd., in Lee, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral will be at Midway Baptist Church on Saturday, June 23, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Corinth Church Cemetery.

Burns Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.