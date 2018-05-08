Joseph E. Todd Sr.

Joseph “Joe” Earl Todd Sr. was born on Oct. 14, 1922, in Jonesboro, NC, to John Edward and Rosa Lee Matthews Todd. He died on Monday, April 30, in Madison.

Joe worked for the Atlantic Coastline Railroad for 10 years in North Carolina. He ran service stations for Gulf Oil for 36 years, both in North Carolina and Florida. He tomato-farmed for approximately 15 years, raising 400 acres in the spring and 200 acres in the fall. As an adult, he lived in Rock Mount, NC and then moved to Bradenton in 1963. For the last several years, he was a resident of Lake Park Nursing Home, in Madison.

He leaves behind one sister, four children, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service was held at Grace Presbyterian Church, in Madison, on Thursday, May 3, with Pastor Gary Cox officiating.