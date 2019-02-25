Join MCCS for Family Literacy Night

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

If your child is a student at Madison County Central School (MCCS) and is in the grades kindergarten through second, then you're invited to MCCS' Family Literacy Night, which will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

MCCS Curriculum Coordinator Paula Kauffman detailed that students will partake in eight separate literacy-driven activity stations, each activity lasting approximately 15 minutes before exchanging stations. Coinciding with the theme of camping, s'mores will be provided to the students during the event.

For more information, contact MCCS at (850) 973-5192. MCCS is located at 2812 West U.S. Hwy. 90, in Madison.