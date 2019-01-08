Join Lee Library for monthly book club

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Are you looking to dive into a new book and learn about the story from cover to cover? Join the Lee Public Library for their monthly book club, which will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This month, curl up and read “The Pilot's Wife”, by Anita Shreve. The “Pilot's Wife” is a number one national bestseller. According to Shreve's website, Kathryn Lyon's, the wife to a pilot, learns of her husband's fate following a terrifying plane accident. As she struggles with the grief of becoming a widow, she hears rumors that her husband led a secret life, which prompts Kathryn to go on a journey to discover the truth.

The Lee Public Library is open Monday through Friday (Monday and Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) and closed Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The Library is also closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call (850) 971-5665. Lee Public Library is located at 7783 US Hwy. 90, in Lee.