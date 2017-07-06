Johnny Mack Vickers, age 59, died Thursday, June 29, in Madison. A graveside funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 5, at 11 a.m., at Oak Ridge Cemetery. He was born in Madison to Monte and Annie Louise Vickers. He lived in Madison all his life and worked in electrical and farming. He attended church at Rocky Springs Missionary Baptist Church and Fellowship Baptist Church. Vickers is survived by his son, Larry Michael Vickers, of Jasper; two brothers: Glenn Allen Vickers, of Madison and Douglas Jordan Vickers, of Lee and two sisters: Ramona Dickinson, of Madison and Ann Vickers, of Boston, Ma. Beggs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting the website at www.beggsfuneral.com.

