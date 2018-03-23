Mr. John Thomas “Sonny” Douglas, 83, of Madison (formerly of Douglas, Ga.) passed away on Friday, March 16, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, in Tallahassee. Mr. Douglas was born on July 16, 1934, in Douglas, Ga., to the late Elisha Douglas, Sr. and Betty McGovern Douglas.

He was preceded in death by three sisters: Louise Kirkland, Doris Miller and Olene O’Kelley; and a grandson-in-law, Matthew York.

Survivors include: wife, Alice Katherine Harper Douglas, of Madison; daughter, Cathy (Randy) Carter of Lake City; two sons: David (Lynn) Douglas, of Baxley, Ga., and Daniel (Donna) Douglas, of Madison; brother, Elisha Douglas Jr., of Jacksonville; four grandsons; three granddaughters; five great-grandsons; and three great-granddaughters; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held on Monday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at the Douglas City Cemetery, with Elder Mickey Harris officiating. Active pallbearers were Clay Harper, Randy McGovern, Jim Overby, Joe Hodnett, Casey Tuten, Cody Parrish and Darrell Tuten. Music was furnished for the service by Alice Harris singing acappella: “Amazing Grace” and “The Lord’s Prayer.”

The family received friends and loved ones on Sunday, March 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sims Funeral Home.