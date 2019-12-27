John Thomas Peterson, 90, of Central, S.C., went home to his Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., while surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 2, 1929, in Holmes County, Fla., the son of late John Henry and Mae Peterson. On March 16, 1957, he married Mary Alice Carroll, the daughter of the late Lee and Mary Carroll.

He served in the U.S. Army for two tours of duty in the Korean War. He received several medals; one of which was a Purple Heart for a gun shot wound received while in battle. He and his wife spent the majority of their lives in Greenville, Fla., while spending the last 13 years in Central, S.C. with their daughter and son-in-law.

Of all his life’s achievements, he placed the greatest value on his relationship with Jesus Christ, as well as his love and devotion for his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Carroll Peterson; daughter, Angie Springer (Tom), of South Carolina; three sons: John Lee Peterson (Connie), of Madison, Fla.; Harold Eugene Peterson (Tina), of Greenville, Fla.; and Brian Christopher Peterson (Jerri), of Monticello, Fla.; one brother, Jacob Carthel Peterson (Margie), of Mayo, Fla.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery, in Greenville, Fla.. A life celebration service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m., at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison.

Beggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website at www.beggsfuneral.com.