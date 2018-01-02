John Q. Shaw, 79, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 28, surrounded by his family. Shaw was born in Madison, to the late Walter and Annie Pinson Shaw.

John served in the United States Army. Shaw’s advanced education career started at Texas Christian University and Valdosta State College, receiving an Accounting Degree. He retired as an Auditor for the Forscom from Fort McPherson, Ga., as well as the City of Marietta, Ga., as a Business License Auditor. He was a member of the Forsyth Assembly of God Church.

“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” (Matthew 25:40). Shaw applied this principle to the youth by supporting the runaways and homeless youth shelters. In 2006, he started Santa’s Rest Home Ministry and visited nursing homes, delivering gifts to the residents. The family kindly suggest that donations may be made to National Safe Place Network, 2722 Crittenden Dr., in Louisville, Ky.

Shaw was preceded in death by one sister, Eva-Mae Diamond.

He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Marie Underwood Shaw of Jackson; one son, Eddie (Candy) Shaw of Huntsville, Al.; two daughters: Stacey (Chris) Mathews of Ellaville, Ga., and Jon Anne (Artie) Sattler of Charleston, SC.; three grandchildren: Jonathan (Melissa) McCollum, Austin Shaw and Ashleigh (Mark) Teal; two sisters: Louise Herring of Madison and Betty DeLoach of Valdosta, Ga.; two brothers: William (Clemmie) Shaw of Lynn Haven, and T.J. Shaw of Lake City; and several nieces and nephews.

Those serving as pallbearers were: Austin Shaw, Eddie Shaw, Jonathan McCollum, Royce Fortson, Run Thou and George Panos. Honorary pallbearers were: James Gibson, William Greene, Dee Moon and Stewart Carter.

A celebration of his life was held on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Lanier Weaver and Rev. Daniel Marler officiating. The family greeted friends from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery was in charge of the arrangements.