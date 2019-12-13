John Lewis Bell was born on June 7, 1942, to the late Minister Samuel Bell and Missionary Mary Bell in Madison, Fla. He attended and graduated from Madison County Training School. In his early years he attended Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and Magnolia Church of God in Unity. John later moved to Detroit, Mich. and was drafted into the military where he served his country with passion. After completing his duty he returned to Detroit where he was employed by Chrysler Motors for 32 years before retiring and moving to St. Petersburg, Fla. He attended Galilee Missionary Baptist Church faithfully until his health declined.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, John Bell departed this life at his home in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Sam and Mary Bell; five brothers: Allen, Sylvester, Sam Jr., James and Charlie; four sisters: Sarah, Grace, Florence and Marion; and one grandson, Josiah Gosier.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 33 years, Pamela Brown Bell; three sons: Antonie Bell, Sr. (Angela); LaRon Bell; and Tyrone Bell; all of Detroit, Mich.; two daughters: Kanosha Bell and Theadosha Bell, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two sisters: Elizabeth Cherry (Bobby) and Mary Joshua (Billy); and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and sorrowing friends.