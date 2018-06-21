John J. Ryan Jr., 68, passed away on Tuesday, June 19, in Gainesville, Fl. He was born Sept. 15, 1949 in Washington, D.C. to John James Ryan Sr. and Marian Spidell Ryan.

John honorably served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was of the Baptist faith and was an active member of Hopewell Baptist Church. John worked with the Florida Department of Corrections as a correctional officer until he retired after 22 years of service. John was an avid Florida Gator fan and enjoyed all sports. He loved to cook for his family and church members. He ministered to others by being a caregiver in times of need. John loved to travel and see the world. Over the past five years he enjoyed spending time with Alexa Coe. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make others laugh.

He was preceded in death by his father, John James Ryan Sr. and mother Marian Ryan (Spidell).

John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandy Ryan (Miller); children: Lisa Ryan, Kristin Dziensis (Joe), Kelly Toner (Ken), Stacey Herring (Brody), Eric Welch (Monique), Andy Welch (Stacy); siblings: Jim Ryan, Bob Ryan, Francis Stone (Bob), Mary Saia (Al): grandchildren: Michael and Dylan Welch, Kadin Toner, Addie and Trent Welch, Dawson and Brice Herring, Hannah Dziensis, Tiana Thompson, Keesha Fronterra, Sierra and Makayla Sherburne; three great-grandchildren; as a well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Madison, with Rev. Tim Carpenter and Rev. Preston Gainey officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 22, at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hopewell Baptist Church Building Fund 4730 SW CR 360 Madison, Fl. 32340 or Wounded Warrior Project.

