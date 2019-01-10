John Harvey Peacock, 91, passed away on Jan. 8, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. John was born Aug. 15, 1927, in Miami, Fla. to Ola and Robert Peacock. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; brother, Everett; sister, Myra; son, Alan; and granddaughter, Laura.

John graduated from the University of Miami, in 1950, with a degree in business, and worked as a bank officer, chairman and chief financial officer at Time Financial Services, Inc. and Time Holdings of Milwaukee, Wis. He served in the United States Merchant Marines and the United States Army.

He knew the Lord and was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church. His last years were spent caring for his wife, Dorothy, and spending time studying God's word.

John is survived by his son, Glenn (Margie); his daughter, Debbie (Lee) Norris; and his daughter-in-law, Daphine. He has four grandchildren: Michelle (Rut) Klein; Christopher (Amanda) Norris; Justin (Korynne) Norris; Ryan (Jessica) Norris; and eleven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 688 North Washington St. Madison, Fla. or the Laura Peacock Nursing Scholarship at North Florida Community College, 325 NW Turner Davis Dr., in Madison, Fla. 32340.