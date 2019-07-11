Joel Norman Asbell, Sr., 81, of Cherry Lake, Fla., passed away at home on July 9, 2019, after a courageous battle against leukemia. Norman was born on July 13, 1937, in Georgetown, Ga. to the late Felix Camalah and Cois Dawkins Asbell.

He graduated from Clyattville High School and attended the University of Georgia on a basketball scholarship. Norman worked as an iron worker building bridges in Louisiana and then came back home to help with building National Container/Owens-Illinois paper mill, where he would continue working for 44 years.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Aneita Capitano Asbell; sons: Joel Norman Asbell Jr., Jonathan Felix Asbell (Melissa) and Frank Capitano, Jr. (Sandy); daughters: Janice Spiller, Mary Carole Mothershed, Jeanne Henderson (Cal) and Tammy Bracewell (Tim); son-in-law, Steve Spiller; brother, Charles Asbell (Madalena); sisters-in-law: Claranell Asbell and Carol Lee Asbell; grandchildren: Elizabeth Reynolds (Josh), Kayla Asbell, Cole Asbell, John Marshall Mothershed, Nicole Morgan, Frank Capitano III, Tristen Bracewell and Tyler Bracewell; and great-grandchildren: MacKenzie Knight, Emmie Knight, Madison Reynolds and Jonah Reynolds.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Mary Frances Asbell; son, John Mothershed; sister, Gwen Whitman; brother-in-law, Don Whitman; brothers: Vernon Asbell and Raymond Asbell; and grandson, Jonathan Asbell, Jr.

Norman loved his family and friends and he was a wonderful husband, father, big pa, grandpa, "Papa Norman", "Big Knot", "Knot Root", "Normie", brother, and, most of all, a friend to all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home, with burial following in Mt. Horeb Cemetery, in Madison County, Fla. The family received friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, Ill. 60093. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.