Joe Dean Albritton, 92, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Madison, Fla. Joe was born August 22, 1926, in Madison, Fla. to Joseph Albritton and Evie Sheppard Albritton.

Mr. Albritton was of the Baptist faith. He worked as a propane gas truck driver for many years before moving to the Madison County Road Department where he worked as a dump truck driver before retiring after 14 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with his family and his dogs. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arthur Albritton; and two sisters: Vera Johnson and Evelyn Pinkard.

He is survived by one sister, Janie Bell Albritton, of Clearwater, Fla; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Burns Funeral Home of Madison with Bro. Greg Ragans officiating. Interment followed at Corinth Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. All arrangements were under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.