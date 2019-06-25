Jo Evelyn Guess Wesson, age 78, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at

Big Bend Hospice.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 20, at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison, Fla., with burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, June 19, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Beggs Funeral Home.

She was born and raised in Madison County and moved away in 1958, returning to Madison in 1975. She loved sewing, cooking, puzzles, gardening and crocheting. She also loved to socialize. She loved her family, especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

She is survived by three sons: Ron Wesson (Lena), of Somerset, Ky.; David Wesson (Iris), of Madison; Raymond Wade Wesson (Rodney Rufo), of Guttenberg, N.J.; two daughters: Millie Marky (Bob), of Tallahassee, Fla.; Wanda Wilson, of Madison; one brother, Harrison James Guess (Glenda), of Clayton, Ga.; one sister, Bernice Bodenstein, of Madison; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, of Madison, was in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences at www.beggsfuneral.com. Donations may be made in Ms. Wesson's memory to Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House, of Big Bend Hospice, located at 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. in Tallahassee.