JMPHS potential shooting foiled

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Under Florida Statute 985.04, the name, photograph and arrest report of a juvenile offender who commits a felony offense, is charged with a felony violation or is transferred to an adult court of law is not considered confidential and exempt solely because of the child's age. All information has been obtained by Greene Publishing, Inc. reporters from local law enforcement agencies and was released legally and fairly.

A local James Madison Preparatory High School (JMPHS) student has been arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) after making threats online to bring a gun to school and shoot people.

Major David Harper reports that 15-year-old Louis Henry Anderson Jr., of Lee, was arrested on the night of Sunday, Aug. 25, after MCSO was notified of a JMPHS student posting electronic threats via group message relating to bringing a gun to school and shooting people.

MCSO deputies were able to quickly identify the student and immediately located him at his residence. The electronic posting was confirmed, the student was placed under arrest and delivered to the Department of Juvenile Justice without further incident.

According to a report by the MCSO, Anderson claimed that the posting was a joke and that he "didn't mean anything by it." There is no indication that the student took any further action to plan or prepare to carry out the threat.

Anderson is being charged with written electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm.

The MCSO would like to remind everyone, including all students, that any threat made against schools will be taken very seriously. Any individual(s) who make threats of school violence will be thoroughly investigated and charged in accordance with Florida state law.