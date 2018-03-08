Jessie Bell James

Mrs. Jessie Bell Thompson James, 99, finished her earthly course on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. A lifelong Madison County resident, she was a retired plywood factory employee and a longtime member of Allen Chapel.

Among her survivors are her daughters: Homer Jean James and Mable (Freddie) Lucas; one son, Calvin James; three grandsons raised as her own: Michael Blue, Ronald James and Reginald Florence; sister, Louise Green; brother, Willie James Thompson; sister-in-law, Dorothy James; 21 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great grandchildren; as well as a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 10, at 1 p.m., at Allen Chapel AME Church, with burial in Concord Cemetery, both in Greenville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 9, at Tillman Funeral Home of Monticello.