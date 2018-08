John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Jeslamb A.M.E. Church is inviting you to celebrate Dual Day services on Sunday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Minister Nikita Wiggings, of St. Phillip A.M.E. Church, in Monticello.

“Please come and worship with the Jeslamb family,” said Rev. Deborah Warner. Jeslamb A.M.E. Church is located at 185 NE Almond Ave., in Madison.