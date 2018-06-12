Jerry W. Grable, 82, of Madison, passed away on Friday, June 8, 2018, following an extended illness. He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Vanderclip Grable, of Madison; his three sons: Jeffrey Grable (wife Melissa), John Grable (wife Pam) and James Grable (wife Peji), all of Marietta, Ga.; three stepsons: Greg Vanderclip, of Haymarket, Va., Jeff Vanderclip, of Madison, and Doug Vanderlip (wife Robin), of Woodstock, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; his sister, Jo Ann Moye, of Gainesville. Ga.; and several nieces and a nephew.

Jerry lived a very full and active life. He served in the United States Army for eight years, much of which was in the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea. He served as a Court Reporter for General and Special Court Martials, which fueled his interest in the law. Later in life, he would attend and graduate from Augusta Law School. Following Army service, he worked for Southern Railway in Atlanta, as an assistant to the Vice President for Yards and Terminals and as a Purchasing Agent. In the 1980's, Jerry worked with Ayers Manufacturing in Atlanta, Ga. and later with Attorney Robert Falanga in Marietta, Ga. In the mid-1990's, Jerry and Jackie owned and operated restaurants in and around Copperhill, Tenn.

After moving to Madison in 2005, Jerry served as a Mobile-Notary to conduct real estate closings and as a part-time investigator for attorneys. Jerry was well-read, was the author of five novels, an accomplished chess and card player and could solve any crossword puzzle without the use of reference materials.

Jerry was a member of the First Baptist Church of Madison and was very open about his faith in Christ. Jerry passed away peacefully at home, in the company of his loving wife, Jackie; his devoted stepson, Jeff; and his beloved pets. A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced later. Beggs Funeral Home of Madison, Florida, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the website at www.beggsfuneral.com.