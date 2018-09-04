Jellystone Park Jam returns to Madison

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The highly anticipated multi-day gospel music event, the fourth annual Jellystone Park Jam, is returning to Madison and gospel music's finest artists, duos and groups will be performing their hit songs for the glory of the Lord. Here's everything you need to know about Madison's own gospel event.

Emceed by Danny Jones, editor-in-chief of the Singing News Magazine, the jam is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m., with a community-oriented Jam sing-out. The Jam sing-out is open to all church choirs, groups, duets and soloists to perform. To register, log onto jellystoneparkjam.com. Performance slots are limited.

The festivities will continue on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., with performances from Sunday Drive, the Segos, Ricky Atkinson, Stephen Jones Band and Madison County's own, Jessica Ratliff and LifeSong. Friday, Sept. 14 festivities will proceed at 6 p.m. with performances from Amber Lee Abott, LifeSong, the Ferguson Family, Southern Joy, Kevin Lane and the Harper Brothers.

Saturday will be full of performances from gospel favorites. Beginning at 2 p.m. at the Jellystone Park Jam outdoor stage, Spradlen Promotions present the New Floridians, Psalm 101 and the Bunkleys. Continuing at 5 p.m. at the main auditorium, performances will be held by New Tradition, Logan Smith, Southern Joy, the Gibbs Family, Hunter May, the McMillans, LifeSong and the ReflectSons.

Morning services will be held throughout the weekend with Eric Justice leading a traditional hymnal service and Robbie Harrington, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Lake Park, Ga., leading the chapel service. The services will be held in the main auditorium on Friday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m., and Saturday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, at 10:30 a.m., enjoy a gospel-filled, fun ventriloquist act by David and Rusty.

There will be various food and craft vendors available throughout the weekend and a hot breakfast will be available for purchase prior to the morning chapel services. All jam events are free and open to the public. A love offering will be received nightly to help cover event expenses. Reserved seats can also be purchased by Friday, Aug. 31.

For more information, log onto jellystoneparkjam.com or call Bryant Thigpen at (850) 464-0114.