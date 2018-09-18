A tiny little angel bid a silent sweet goodbye to a sad and weeping mother then flew off to Heaven's sky. An angel, in the Book of Life, wrote down this baby's birth; as she shut the book, she whispered, "Too beautiful for Earth."

Jayden Jamar Johnson, born Sept. 11, 2018, 7 lb. 1 oz. 21 in. long, passed away peacefully in his mother's arms on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 4:30 p.m., at Macon Medical Center.

He is survived by his loving mother, Sarah Ann Johnson, of Nashville Ga.; and two adoring big sisters: MA'kayla and MA'kenzie Johnson, of Nashville. He is also survived by grandmother, Samantha Johnson, of New Tripoli, Penn.; grandfather, George Johnson, of Nashville; and loving godparents, Anthony and Deborah Rubino, of Sumner, Ga. Jayden is leaving behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who will forever hold him in their hearts and love him always.

Services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. In lieu of flowers, family is asking donations be made directly to Burns Funeral Home in the name of Jayden Jamar Johnson, son of Sarah Johnson, to help cover the cost of services and cremation.

Rest in peace always, our beautiful angel. You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten. You will live in our hearts forever.