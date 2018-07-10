Jason Alan Chaney, 30, passed away on July 4, 2018, in Madison. Jason was born July 31, 1987, in Valdosta to Steven and Toni Gaskins Chaney. He was a life-long resident of Madison. Jason was a 2005 graduate of Madison County High School.

Jason worked as a master technician for Direct TV, now AT&T. He was a hard worker, loved his children, loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. Jason was a true Gator fan.

Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Toni Gaskins Chaney; paternal grandparents, Joe and Martha Chaney; maternal grandmother, Myrtle Gaskins; and Aunt Jackie Donaldson.

Jason is survived by his father, Steven Chaney (Becky); fiancée, Diamond Sherrard; two children: Clayton Chaney and Addison Chaney; a brother, Joe Chaney (Rene); aunt, Tonja Blanton (Tim); and cousin, Jarred Blanton.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Madison, with Rev. Tim Blanton officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterward in Cherry Lake Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.