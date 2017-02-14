Jarvis, Key crowned Miss and Teen Miss Madison County

Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Miss Madison County pageant and Baby to Junior Miss Madison County pageant were held this past Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Madison County Central School.

The Baby to Junior Miss Madison County pageant kicked off at 10 a.m. as the children ages birth to 12 years old, took the stage and competed for the crowns in their respective divisions.

Lorelei Cooper was crowned the Baby Miss Madison County Queen, for ages birth to 11 months of age. Cooper also won the prettiest smile award. Elizabeth Stewart was awarded first runner up along with photogenic. Emilie McCamman won second runner-up along with prettiest hair, best attire and best stage presence.

Gauge Johnson was crowned Mr. Madison County for ages birth to 11 months of age.

Shayne Deming was crowned the new Infant Miss Madison County Queen for ages 12 to 23 months old. Deming was also awarded special awards such as prettiest smile and best stage presence. Annsley James was awarded first runner-up and also received the prettiest hair, best attire and photogenic awards.

Adalyn Whitfield was crowned the new 2017 Tiny Miss Madison County Queen for girls ages 2-3 years old. Along with her title, Whitfield also won the special awards of prettiest smile, best stage presence and photogenic. Her court included: Ashlynn Morin, first runner-up and prettiest hair; Maisie Cotrell, second runner-up and best attire; Audrey Abbott, third runner-up; Skylar Chandler, fourth runner-up; and Lillie Kinard, Tiny Miss princess.

Adyson Land was named the 4 to 6 year-old Little Miss Madison County Queen. Land also received the special award of best stage presence. Her court included: Abbigale McLeod, first runner- up and prettiest hair; Leighton Surles, second runner-up, best attire and photogenic; Emma Gamble, third runner-up and prettiest smile; and Bay Brown, fourth runner-up.

Layla Peavey was crowned the Young Miss Madison County Queen for her age division of 7 to 9 year-olds. Her court included: Riley Perry, first runner-up and Kyleigh Jones, second runner-up. The special awards were presented to: Layla Peavey; prettiest smile, best attire and best stage presence; and Riley Perry, prettiest hair and photogenic.

Leah Singletary was crowned the 10 to 12 Junior Miss Madison County Queen. Her court included: Leandra Land, first runner up; Ashton Sapp, second runner-up; Stephanie Hasty, third runner-up; Lexi Cooke, Junior Miss princess; and Alexis Lewis, Junior Miss princess. The special awards were presented to: Leah Singletary, prettiest smile; Lexi Cooke, prettiest hair; Ashton Sapp, best attire and photogenic; and Leandra Land, best stage presence.

Saturday afternoon, at 4 p.m., the Miss and Teen Miss Madison County Pageants got underway. The crowd enjoyed watching an opening number dance to the song, “Party Rock Anthem” and the competitions of sportswear, casual wear and evening gown.

Anna Key was crowned the new 2017 Teen Miss Madison County. Chosen as her court were: Hanna Marler, first runner-up; Jessica Hasty, second runner-up; Rachel Fry, third runner-up; Simmora Lott, fourth runner-up; Violet Wolfer, Teen Miss participation; Ginger Hernandez, Teen Miss participation; and Deja Jones, Teen Miss participation. The special awards were awarded to: Hanna Marler, prettiest smile; Rachel Fry, prettiest hair and photogenic; Anna Key, best attire; Jessica Hasty, best stage presence and director’s choice award; Deja Jones, miss congeniality; Simmora Lott, audience choice award.

Erin Jarvis was crowned the new 2017 Miss Madison County. Chosen as her court were: Katelyn Scott, first runner-up; Hope Smith, second runner-up; Esther Hernandez, third runner-up; Jackie Roebuck, fourth runner-up; Shellby Cooke, Miss participation; and Beverly Hernandez, Miss participation. The special awards were presented to: Katelyn Scott, prettiest smile and best attire; Erin Jarvis, prettiest hair, best stage presence and photogenic; Hope Smith, Miss Congeniality, best interview and director’s choice award; and Jackie Roebuck, audience choice award.

A special thank you goes out to the area businesses that donated to the Miss Madison County Pageant: Madison Florist - All queen’s flower bouquets; Southern Grace Gifts – Bella Ryan bracelet for Miss and Teen Miss winners; The Mane Attraction - $25 gift certificate and a Thrix Keratin hair package for Miss and Teen Miss winners; Summer Hicks with Daylight Salon & Spa – $15 gift certificate for Miss winner; Ashley Sircey with Daylight Salon & Spa - $15 gift certificate for Miss winner; Susan Williams with Merle Norman Studio and Gifts – Gift certificate for Miss winner; TL Nails – Manicure for Miss and Teen Miss winners; Anna Davis from Daylight Salon & Spa – Stylus mousse, Stylus hairspray, Matrix Oil Wonders shaping oil cream, Matrix cleansing conditioner, Matrix mineral grip definer, Matrix hold booster, Matrix smooth setter and Lanza heating oil for Miss winner; Julie Wood from Daylight Salon & Spa – Redken high shine shampoo, Redken high shine gel conditioner, Redken color extend shampoo and conditioner, Redken extreme shampoo and conditioner, Redken all soft shampoo and conditioner, Redken all soft shampoo and conditioner, L’oreal shampooing reconstructor, Pureology hairspray, Pureology color care, Essie nail polish and Agadir argan oil hair treatment for Miss and Teen Miss winners; Daisy and Dukes – Lilly Pulitzer tumbler for Miss and Teen Miss winners; The Norris Café - $5 gift certificate for Miss winner; Sunrise Coffee Shop - Gift certificate and Bible for Miss winner; Penelope’s Boutique - Bath bomb for Miss and Teen Miss winners; Madison Veterinary Clinic, LLC – Candle for Miss and Teen Miss winners; Leap of Faith Boutique – Jewelry for Miss and Teen Miss winners; and Madison County Community Bank, $100 for Miss winner and $50 for Teen Miss winner.

Also, a thank you goes out to local businesses, and private citizens, that donated in other ways: Miss Heart of the USA Shelbi McCall - emcee for the afternoon; Miss Madison County 2014 Ashley Skipper – emcee for the morning pageant and score tabulator for the afternoon pageant; Miss Madison County 2012 Ashley McDonald - score tabulator for the afternoon pageant; Miss Lee 2016 Faith Archambault and Celina Quintana – score tabulators for the morning pageant; Miss Watermelon Queen Stephanie English and Teen Miss Watermelon Queen Olivia Walton - collecting tickets during the afternoon pageant; Junior Miss Madison County 2016 Jessica Hasty - collecting tickets during the morning pageant; Ceira Roland – helping backstage; Denny’s Restaurant - providing lunch for the judges; Farmers Furniture, proving stage greenery; Leandra Land – providing entertainment during the afternoon pageant; and a big special thank you to Madison County Central School for allowing the Miss Madison County pageant to take place in the gymnasium again this year. Within the Central School, a thank you goes to Freddy Williams for preparing the facility for the pageant and also to Heather Welch for setting up the sound and music for this year’s pageant.