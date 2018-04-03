Janice Elaine Anglin (Humphrey) passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Shands Hospital, in Gainesville, on Wednesday, March 28 at the age of 66. She died unexpectedly from complications of a liver transplant.

Janice is survived by her husband, Dwight Anglin; brothers: Mike (Lorraine) Humphrey and Bill (Dot) Humphrey; children: Amy (Chuck) Johnson, Jennifer Bickelman, Wendy (Gary) Silvernell, Becky Anglin, and Casey Anglin; grandchildren: Anderlyn (Travis) Johnson, Chani Cuppett, Alana (Matthew) Burton, Jessica Mullinax, Cole Bickelman, Ariel Bickelman, Trey Silvernell, and Andrew Jay; and great-grandchildren: Sadie, Ava Claire, Channing, and Xavier.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Melvin and Evelyn Humphrey; and sister, Docia Rose Humphrey.

Janice was born on July 30, 1951, in Madison, to Melvin and Evelyn Humphrey. She married her husband, Dwight Anglin, in Panama City, in 1991. Over a period of 22 years, she raised five children and set about teaching them compassion, practicality, and how to enjoy a good cup of coffee.

Janice loved nothing more than to brag about her children. She was the family seamstress, best cook ever, and the “glue” that held everyone together. Her quick wit, incredible work ethic, and perpetual optimism made her a joy to be around during the good and hard times. Her favorite advice was to tell her family to “take a nap and get some rest.” Janice enjoyed spending time with her family, a good game of scrabble, cooking and more recently, exercise and fitness. Her children proudly remember her as loving and selfless, with a great sense of humor and a steadfast shoulder to lean on.

Her grandchildren remember her as a wonderful “Mimi” who was always ready to give advice, listen to stories, or hunt Easter eggs.

She worked for the Florida Department of Agriculture for over 30 years as a Food Safety Inspector.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 3 at Oak Ridge Cemetery, in Madison, officiated by Jackie Watts. The family received friends on Monday, April 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Immediately following the graveside services, a reception was held at the home of Wendy and Gary Silvernell.