James Teford Norris, 88, passed away on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in Madison. James was born Nov. 2, 1929, in Madison, to Luther George Norris and Bessie McGill Norris.

Teford honorably served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Norris was of the Baptist faith and was a member of St. Johns Baptist Church of Greenville. James worked as a jet mechanic for 30 years with Pan American Airlines.

He was born and raised in Greenville and Madison prior to joining the Army. After discharge, he went to Tallahassee Aircraft Mechanic School before moving to Miami to work for Pan American Airlines.

Teford was preceded in death by his father, Luther George Norris; his mother, Bessie McGill Norris; one sister, Erma Jean Hisler; and two brothers: George Luther Jr. and Charles Edmond Norris.

Teford is survived by his wife, Thelma Louise Butler Norris; one son, James Gregory Norris; one daughter, Robyn Norris Micheau and her husband, Duane; one grandson, Shane Paul Oneto and wife, Dena; one great-granddaughter, Chloe Alyssa-Love Oneto; a brother-in-law, Eugene Thigpen and wife, Vivian; three sisters-in-law: Margie Norris, Lorene Thigpen and Betty Thigpen; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, in Greenville, with Bryant Thigpen officiating and music by his nephew, Brian Norris. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 5, at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Evergreen Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

