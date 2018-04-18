James Ronald Zant passed away on Friday, April 13, in Madison. Mr. Zant was born on June 21, 1938 in Jennings, on a Pioneer Family Century Farm, to William Douglas and Maggie Lou Howell Zant.

Mr. Zant graduated from Jennings High School, and joined the United States Air Force, where he was stationed in Korea. Upon returning from his military service, he attended college and graduated from North Florida Junior College and Valdosta State College. He worked for Pratt and Whitney as a computer programmer for the early space programs. In mid-life, he decided to take a different career path and returned to law school and graduated from the University of Florida School of Law in 1984. After graduation, he returned to Madison and began the second phase of his work life with the law firm Cowart and Zant, where he worked until he retired in 2003.

Mr. Zant enjoyed spending time with his family, working on family genealogy, and writing religious reading material.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, William Otto Odom.

Mr. Zant is survived by his wife of 39 years, Diane Deal Zant, of Madison; his brother, Douglas (Peggy) Zant, of Gainesville; two nieces, Susan Zant, of Destin; and Allyson Zant, of Gainesville; one great niece, Jennifer Benson; his double first cousin, Betty Sue Zant, of Jennings; first cousins: Joan Howell Hartman, of Valdosta; Bobby Howell, of Jennings; and Ricky Howell, of White Springs; and extended family members.

Funeral services were held on Monday, April 16, in the chapel of Harry T. Reid Funeral Home, in Jasper. Interment followed at Lake Park Cemetery, in Lake Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jennings United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 13, Jennings, FL. 32053.