James Madison Preparatory High School enjoys appreciation dinner

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, March 8, the Community Assessment Team (CAT) was back to doing what they do best, showing love and appreciation to the hard-working teachers and staff of Madison County schools. This time, it was the staff of James Madison Preparatory High School who were on the receiving end of their encouraging efforts. As usual, the staff went after bragging rights with the straw tower game, which continues to be enjoyed by all.

These staffers from James Madison Preparatory High School (JMPHS) are giving serious thought to how to take their straw tower to the sky.

Special thanks go to the following for making the dinner a delicious success: Sam Stalnaker, for cooking the chicken; Midway Church of God, tea; St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, rolls and green beans; First Baptist Church, mashed potatoes; and Madison Church of God’s Amber Justus, for the delicious cake.

Photo Submitted
Some of the faculty of JMPHS posed for a group shot during their recent appreciation dinner. Pictured in the back row, from left to right, are: Rickey Walker, Bobby Hutchins, Kaitlyn Ortega, Michael Tolar, James Johnson and Principal Scott Bunch. Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are: Alan Androski, Dela Carrroll, Donna Law and Lynsei Love.

School Board Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles and members of the school board were again on hand to express their thanks to the school for their devotion to preparing kids for a bright and successful future.

