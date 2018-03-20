James Madison Preparatory High School enjoys appreciation dinner

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, March 8, the Community Assessment Team (CAT) was back to doing what they do best, showing love and appreciation to the hard-working teachers and staff of Madison County schools. This time, it was the staff of James Madison Preparatory High School who were on the receiving end of their encouraging efforts. As usual, the staff went after bragging rights with the straw tower game, which continues to be enjoyed by all.

Special thanks go to the following for making the dinner a delicious success: Sam Stalnaker, for cooking the chicken; Midway Church of God, tea; St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, rolls and green beans; First Baptist Church, mashed potatoes; and Madison Church of God’s Amber Justus, for the delicious cake.

School Board Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles and members of the school board were again on hand to express their thanks to the school for their devotion to preparing kids for a bright and successful future.