James Hesketh Jr.

James William Hesketh Jr., 82, passed away on Thursday, March 15, in Madison. James was born on July 20, 1935, in Bridgeport, Ct., to Mr. James William Hesketh, Sr. and Carrie Miller Hesketh (Green).

James honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Lee United Methodist Church. James was a Plant Manager for Diamond Shamrock Corporation in Stratford, Ct. He then attended and graduated from Pinellas Vocational Technical Institute, in Clearwater, where he taught Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating for 22 years. James graduated from the University of South Florida, in Tampa, with a Master's Degree in Vocational Education. In his early years, he enjoyed calf roping and bull riding. He was a member of the American Legion Post 224, in Cherry Lake and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1145, in St. Petersburg. James enjoyed family history and genealogy during his spare time.

James was preceded in death by his parents: James Williams Hesketh Sr. and Carrie Miller Hesketh (Green).

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mrs. Linda Donnelly Hesketh; children: James William (Janice) Hesketh III, Diane Elizabeth (John) Mann, Troy Matthew Hesketh, Steven Shawn (Melissa) Hesketh, Rae-Anne Ellen Crotty, and Kelly Lynn (Jeremy) Norris; siblings: Jean Ferris, Shirley Flood, and Michael Hesketh; grandchildren: Cassie Reyes, Megan Robinson, James L. Hesketh, Charles Mann, Daniel Mann, Shane Hesketh, Sabrina Hesketh, Michael Crotty, Cody Ferguson, Rebecca Ferguson, Christopher Ferguson, Rachel Ferguson, Lilliana Norris, and Gavin Norris; and great-grandchildren: Preston and Jacob, Lucca and Colton, Rebecca, Jolene, Muirgheal, and Ellora.

A celebration of life service will be held at Lee United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 7, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Jack Tilk officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lee United Methodist Church's missions fund.

