James Hampton, 56, of Greenville, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Funeral services are being held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at New Hope PB Church-Sirmans, with burial in Wigginsville Community Cemetery. A viewing is from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at New Zion MB Church-Greenville. A Greenville native, James was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a long time logger, having worked for several area logging firms. His love will be cherished forever by his wife, Phyllis Butler Hampton; sons: Jamie, Kevin and Brian (Jessica) Hampton; daughters: Cassandra and Ashley Hampton; sisters: Theola H. Gallon, Pearlie Mae Sales, Helen Cuyler, Delores (Matthew) Groover and Barbara Miller; 15 grandchildren; one great grandchild and numerous other relatives and friends.

