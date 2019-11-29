James Hampton
James Hampton, 56, of Greenville, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Funeral services are being held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at New Hope PB Church-Sirmans, with burial in Wigginsville Community Cemetery. A viewing is from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at New Zion MB Church-Greenville. A Greenville native, James was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a long time logger, having worked for several area logging firms. His love will be cherished forever by his wife, Phyllis Butler Hampton; sons: Jamie, Kevin and Brian (Jessica) Hampton; daughters: Cassandra and Ashley Hampton; sisters: Theola H. Gallon, Pearlie Mae Sales, Helen Cuyler, Delores (Matthew) Groover and Barbara Miller; 15 grandchildren; one great grandchild and numerous other relatives and friends.