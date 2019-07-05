James F. "Jimmy" Williams, 82, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Madison, Fla., at his home surrounded by his family. Jimmy was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Plant City, Fla. to Fred Edgar Williams and Ollie Irene Coody Williams.

Mr. Williams was a devout Christian and was a faithful member of Lee United Methodist Church, where he served as Lay Leader, Sunday School teacher, chairman of the Mens' Breakfast Group and sang in the Mens' Choir for many years. Jimmy, along with his wife, Sylvia, and cousin Bobby Williams, founded and operated JimBob Printing in Madison and Perry for over 40 years. Jimmy was a founding Director of the Madison County Community Bank since its beginning in 1999, and served on several committees over his 20-year tenure. Jimmy also served as a Director at the Lighthouse Children's Home in Tallahassee, and served as a Director for the Madison/Jefferson ARC.

Among some of his many community activities, he was actively involved in Gideons International, past-president of Madison County Athletic Booster Club, Madison High School Band Boosters, Madison County Gator Club, Lions Club and Elks Lodge. One of his greatest passions in life was watching, cheering and supporting his Florida Gators in all sports, and he was a longtime member of the UF Alumni Association.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Irene Williams.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mrs. Sylvia Williams; his daughters: Deonne Wallberg (Scott) and Karen Williams; grandchildren: James Wallberg, Richard Wallberg, Lukas Welch and Katelyn Welch; and one great-grandson, Bentley Welch; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at Lee United Methodist Church with Bro. Steve McHargue and Bro. Jack Tilk officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterward in Stonewall Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish, can make a donation in Jimmy's memory to the Lighthouse Children's Home, 7771 Mahan Dr., Tallahassee, Fla. 32309; or to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 73, Madison, Fla. 32341. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.