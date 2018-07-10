Mr. James Edgar Wetmore, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Tallahassee. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 14, at 11 a.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, Madison Chapel.

He was born in Tallahassee to Limual Lee and Pauline Wells Wetmore.

He was a retired Social Worker for the State of Connecticut. He served in the United States Navy.

Mr. Wetmore enjoyed reading, film and classic movies. He was a magician and always reached out to help those in need. He was a wonderful husband and father and loved children.

He was predeceased by his parents and by his wife of 43 years, Rose Virginia Geras Wetmore.

He is survived by two sons: Anthony Sinclaire Wetmore, of New Haven, Ct. and Dale Edgar Wetmore and wife, Nancy, of Madison; one daughter, Pauline Helen Wetmore Walters, of Waterbury, Ct.; three grandchildren: James Clayton Walters IV, Amanda Rose Walters and James Anthony Wetmore; and three great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Scarlett and Ezra.

