Mr. James Dallas Walker, 78, of Lee, Fla., passed from this life on July 9, 2019, at Madison County Memorial Hospital, in Madison, Fla. James was born June 23, 1941, in Mendenhall, Miss. to James Thomas "JT" Walker and Hazel Dallas Walker.

James was a 1960 graduate of Mendenhall High School where he was class valedictorian. He went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, his Master's Degree from the University of Tennessee, and a Ph.D. from George Peabody College for Teachers. His course of study was in mathematics. James primarily worked in civil service, accounting and as a mathematics teacher, before retiring to Florida. He was an accomplished classical pianist and enjoyed music and reading. In recent years, he enjoyed whistling songs to bring joy to others. He was preceded in death by his parents.

James is survived by three sisters: Lynda Cast, of Shalimar, Fla.; Elaine Doyle, and husband Pat, of Lee, Fla.; and Susan Crotts, and husband Ed, of Forest City, N.C.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives; as well as his very dear friends, Barbara and Joe Moore, of Pinetta, Fla., who loved and cared for him as a brother; and many close friends in Arizona.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at New Testament Christian Center, in Madison. A time of fellowship will follow. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com