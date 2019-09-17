James Ancle Stewart Jr.

Mr. James Ancle “Jimmy” Stewart Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Newberry, Fla. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the age of 62. Born in Madison, Fla. on July 18, 1957, Jimmy spent most of his youth in Madison before moving to Alachua County.

He is preceded in death by his beloved parents: James Ancle and Anna Elizabeth (Howard) Stewart, of Alachua, Fla.; and grandparents: Cullen and Clyde Howard, of Greenville, Fla.

He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Stewart Sr. (Theda), of High Springs; sister, Lisa A. O'Steen (Brad), of Alachua; uncle, James David (Carol) Howard, of Thomasville, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.

Jimmy loved his family and Jesus. He attended church regularly and truly believed that "Jesus will heal me" and "I'm going to Heaven to live with Jesus one day.” His great faith was an inspiration to everyone who knew him and he was dearly loved by everyone he met.

A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at Beggs Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, Fla. on Thursday, Sept. 19. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., with the service beginning at 11 a.m. A brief graveside service will follow at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery, in Greenville, Fla.

“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies.”

(John 11:25)