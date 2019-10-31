Jake Sullivan Golf Tournament a soggy affair

Rick Patrick

For nearly 30 years, area golfers have descended on the Madison Golf and Country Club for the Annual Jake Sullivan Golf Tournament. This year, during the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 20, golfers from around North Florida and South Georgia braved Tropical Storm Nestor's attempts to dampen their spirits. In the end, a great weekend of golf was enjoyed by everyone who participated. As one golfer put it, "Even a wet day on the golf course is better than a day at work."

In Flight A, the First Gross was the team of Chad Smith and Evan Hannah, with a score of 124. The First Net was the team of Matt Miller and Jordan Johnson, with a score of 126. The Second Net was the team of Cole Wentworth and JB Wilson with a score of 125.

In Flight B, the First Gross was the team of Travis Brown and Casey Cooper, with a score of 136. The First Net was the team of Gard Gardner and Bailey Browning, with a score of 140. The Second Net was the team of Gary Henderson and Randy Smith, with a score of 143.

In Flight C, the First Gross was the team of Jack Johnson and Ryan Farrill with a score of 141. The First Net was the team of Jason Fletcher and Buster Selph, with a score of 142. The Second Net was the team of Mookie Prince and Gabe Miller, with a score of 142.

In Flight D, the First Gross was the team of Brian Tyler and Jason Groover, with a score of 156. The First Net was the team of David Stephens and Leigh Ann Griner, with a score of 157. The Second Net was the team of Jake Sullivan, the nephew of the tournament's namesake, and Trey Galbraith, with a score of 159.

The Jake Sullivan Golf Tournament is an annual tournament held at the Madison Golf and Country Club. It is named after a local country club member and avid golfer who passed away of cancer.