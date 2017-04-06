Mrs. Jacquelyn DuVal Moltedo passed away on March 28. She was born Feb. 13, 1933 in Madison, to the late Stephen Eustace and Rachel Jarvis DuVal.

Jackie was a member of the Eliam Baptist Church in Melrose, Florida. She retired from the Accounting Department at the Florida Farm Bureau. Jackie enjoyed working with her flowers, playing games, and spending time with family.

She is survived by: Her sons, Bill Harris, Patrick Harris (Janet), and Larry Moltedo (Michele); sisters, Vonnie Folk (Tom) and LaRue Ventrella (Angelo); brother, Dwayne DuVal (Mary); one grandson, four great-grandchildren, three nieces, one nephew, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Moltedo.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 3, at 10 a.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Townsend Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Florida United Methodist Children’s Home Madison Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 38 Pinetta, Fl. 32350.