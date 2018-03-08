Jacobus DeJonge, 78, was born in Zaan Dam, Holland, on Feb. 8, 1940 and passed away at home on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Lee.

After graduation from the Dutch Merchant Marine Academy, he co-captained ships around the world for twenty years. Jacobus moved to the United States in 1978, where he captained the Afternoon Delight Charter yacht and maintained all of the equipment for the Krispy Kreme Doughnut Company, in Tampa. He married Sharon Stilwell DeJonge in 2003, and settled in North Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon DeJonge, of Lee; daughter; Sandra DeJonge, of Zaan Dam; step son, Matthew Alexander (Lianna), of Tampa; step daughter, Alicia Ward (Jim), of Lee; five grandchildren: Hannah, Elijah and Micah Alexander, and Tyler and Molly Ward; and his beloved dog, Lucy. Also, he leaves two brothers: Ab and Leen, in Holland, and many more loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m., at Beggs Funeral Chapel; with visitation at 10 a.m. Jacobus’ final resting place will be at the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery, in Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice.