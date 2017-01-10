It’s the law, so move over, Florida

Story Submitted

This month, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) is reminding all motorists to Move Over for stopped law enforcement, first responders, service and utility vehicles and Road Rangers during its second annual Move Over, Florida! campaign. In 2016, there were more than 200 crashes that occurred and 5,518 citations issued for failure to move over in Florida. DHSMV and its Division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are partnering with the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association and AAA – The Auto Club Group to ensure all law enforcement, first responders, service and utility workers and Road Rangers Arrive Alive.

The public is encouraged to report aggressive drivers by dialing *FHP (*347). For more information on the Move Over Law, visit: www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/driving-safety/move-over/.