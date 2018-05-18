Isreal "Mook" Blackshear, 78, of Greenville, passed in Valdosta, on Sunday, May 6. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, at New Zion M.B. Church, in Greenville, with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing/visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 18 at Tillman of Monticello (850) 997-5553.

He was a member of New Zion and retired from Florida Plywood. Among his survivors are his wife, Queen Elizabeth Williams Blackshear; sons: Eddie, Terry (Kechia), Bruce and Eric Blackshear; step-sons: Gene, James (LaTonya), Kenneth and Ozell Jones; daughters: Michelle (Kenneth) Gallon and Vanessa (Tony) Denson; step-daughter, Janet Jones; 34 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two nieces raised as sisters: Susie Jay and Beulah (James) Livingston; two nephews raised as brothers: Roosevelt (Linda) Arnold and Freddie (Easter) Arnold; brothers-in-law: Johnny Lee (Doll Baby), Ozell (Barbara), Nathaniel and Chester (Barbara) Williams; and sisters-in-law: Johnnie Mae and Mae Francis Williams, Ann Kilpatrick and Ernestine (Roy) Parrish.

Isreal was predeceased by his sister who raised him, Rebecca Noble Arnold; and two brothers: Nathaniel Hall and Robert Blackshear.