Is your item being recalled?

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Children’s Jacket

43,000 defective children’s jackets have been sold in the US and Canada. OshKosh has recalled their Baby B’gosh Quilted Jacket due to a choking hazard. The company has explained that the snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard. Consumers of this jacket should immediately take the recalled jackets away from their children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store. You may also contact Oshkosh for a full refund in the form of a gift card, depending on the size of the jacket. For more information, you may visit oshkoshrecall.com or call (800) 692-4674.

Children’s Rain Poncho

1,300 rain ponchos have been recalled for a strangulation hazard. JW Crawford has recalled their children’s rain ponchos due to the poncho draw strings. The drawstring in the poncho’s hood poses a strangulation hazard to children. Drawstrings can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing a strangulation and/or entanglement hazard to children. JW Crawford is asking consumers to take the recalled ponchos away from children and remove the drawstrings to eliminate the strangulation hazard. You may also return the poncho to the firm. For more information, you may visit wealers.com/pages/recall or call (844) 222-2812.

Fire Extinguisher

More than 4.5 million fire extinguishers are being recalled. Kidde is recalling their fire extinguishers with plastic handles due to a failure to discharge and a nozzle detachment. One death has been reported. The fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a significant fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard. This recall includes fire extinguisher models that were previously recalled in March of 2009 and February of 2015. Any Kidde branded fire extinguisher should be replaced. Kidde is asking that all consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement and for instructions on returning the recalled extinguishers, as it may not work properly in an emergency. Recall information, including extinguishers used in RVs and motor vehicles can be found online at nthsa.gov or go to kidde.com. You may also call (855) 271-0773.

Off-Road ATV

19,000 off-road vehicles are being recalled due to a crash hazard. Polaris is recalling general recreational off-highway vehicles; the steering wheel shaft can shift and detach while in use, resulting in a loss of control. Polaris is asking all consumers to immediately stop using the ATVs and contact Polaris at (800) 765-2747 to schedule a free repair. You may also go online to polaris.com.

Infant Motion Seat

65,000 infant motion seats are being recalled due to fire hazard. Fisher-Price is recalling their infant motion seats due to the motor housing overheating, posing a fire hazard. Fisher-Price is asking all consumers to immediately stop using the Soothing Motion Seats and contact Fisher-Price at (800) 432-5437 for a full refund. You may also visit their website at service.mattel.com.