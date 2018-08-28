Ironhead Gallon signs with Eagles

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The National Football League (NFL) career of Madison County native Deshawntee "Ironhead" Gallon just took an upward turn on Monday, Aug. 27, when the former Madison County High School (MCHS) football star signed with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The move comes as a result of the Eagles releasing linebacker Corey Nelson on Sunday Aug. 26, and the release of safety Stephen Roberts from the Eagles. This opened room for Gallon, who hopes to add some much-needed depth at the safety position for the Eagles going into their final pre-season game against the New York Jets on Thursday, Aug. 30.

Gallon, who spent the NFL pre-season with the Arizona Cardinals last year as an undrafted free agent, caught the attention of the Eagles last season before he was offered a pre-season contract with the Cardinals. Gallon was released by the Cardinals at the end of the 2017 pre-season when all NFL teams were required to cut down to their 53-man rosters. "My agent and I have been talking to the [Eagles] franchise for a while and I finally got the call," said Gallon in a conversation with Greene Publishing, Inc. "I will be competing in the game Thursday and I'm doing everything I have to do to get ready. I'm excited about the opportunity and ready to take advantage of it."

As expected, fans and sports writers are already making note of Gallon's unique nickname. Hopefully, the people of Philadelphia will soon discover something the people of Madison have known for a long time. "Ironhead" is not just a guy with a really cool nickname; the guy can play, too.

Gallon is a graduate of MCHS and Georgia Southern University, where he earned a degree in general studies. Gallon is the son of Shawn and Tamecca Gallon, of Madison.