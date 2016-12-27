Ironhead Gallon named to All SunBelt Conference Team

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

Former Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboy standout Deshawntee “Ironhead” Gallon has been named to the first team All SunBelt Conference Team for the 2016 football season. Gallon just finished an outstanding career as a linebacker for the Georgia Southern University Eagles.

While playing linebacker for the Eagles this season, Gallon had a total of 102 tackles, including six tackles for loss. Gallon also had six pass break ups and a forced fumble.

During his senior year with the MCHS Cowboys, Gallon had a total of 125 tackles, four interceptions and five forced fumbles. Gallon garnered 2011 1st Team Class 3A All-State honors, was named to the Tallahassee Democrat All Big Bend Team and was named to the Miami Herald Class 1A-2A-3A-4A All Tournament Team. Gallon also received the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Scholar-Athlete Award, and was named Mr. Madison County High School by the school’s faculty.

Gallon is the son of Shawn and Tamecca Gallon of Madison. He is a 2012 graduate of MCHS. He graduated from Georgia Southern University with a degree in general studies on Friday, Dec. 9.