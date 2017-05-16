Interstate 10: Pursuit leads to arrests

Story Submitted

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, May 13, at 9:18 a.m., Deputy Ben Pike was working traffic enforcement on Interstate 10 near the 255-mile marker west bound. While working, Deputy Pike saw a four-door Mazda sedan commit a traffic violation and acted upon it. Deputy Pike caught up to the Mazda and activated his emergency lights and siren to signal the driver to stop. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Theodore Joseph Tanner, from Lakeland, Fl., disregarded Deputy Pike and rapidly accelerated while maneuvering in and out of other motorists. Speeds quickly exceeded 120 miles per hour. Deputy Pike maintained pursuit for approximately 10 miles before the Mazda abruptly came to a stop.

Once the Mazda came to an abrupt stop, Deputy Pike observed Tanner and the front seat passenger, who was later identified as 19-year-old Jacob Matthew Crockett, of Lakeland, Fl., switch positions. Deputy Pike immediately took both Tanner and Crockett into custody without further incident.

Arrested:

Theodore Joseph Tanner

Flee/attempt to elude

Reckless driving

Possession of marijuana less 20 grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resist officer without violence

Jacob Matthew Crockett

Resist officer without violence