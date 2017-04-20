Interstate 10: Nude, lewd and lascivious

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, April 18, at approximately 6 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) received reports of a naked driver harassing other motorists on

Interstate 10. The driver, later identified as Carl Bohlae Schmidt, age 60, of Montgomery, Al., was traveling eastbound on I-10 in a 2009 Toyota Sequoia. Callers reported that Schmidt was pacing next to other drivers and performing lewd and lascivious acts on himself. FHP Troopers caught up to the man in Madison County and noticed that he was indeed naked. The trooper conducted a traffic stop for exposure of sexual organs. Once the trooper made contact with Schmidt, he ordered him to put on clothes. Schmidt was then arrested, transported to the Madison County Jail, and charged with exposing his sexual organs in a vulgar and indecent manner.