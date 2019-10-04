In Loving Memory of Gerald L. Anderson on his birthday in Heaven October 8th

Gerald relished life, and welcomed those who pursued it with him. He was a devoted father, grandfather and a friend to many. As a professional educator, he spent many years in Madison County as a school administrator. A proud member of Kiwanis, he loved the outdoors, loved his country, played and supported tennis all his life, loved golfing with friends and was an avid fisherman. He was also an avid reader of history and enjoyed visiting such places here and abroad.

On this anniversary of Gerald's birthday, we are thankful for what he brought to our lives and we miss his smile, laughter and sense of humor. He is fondly remembered and missed by his family, friends and loved ones.

From his children: Karen, Linda and Mike; and his long time significant other and square dance partner, Pauline. May he rest in Peace and also square dance in Heaven.